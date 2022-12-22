El próximo martes comienza el pago del 20% del sueldo de diciembre para estatales

La Tesorería General de la Provincia, que depende del Ministerio de Economía, informa el pago de la parte proporcional del sueldo de diciembre para empleados de la administración pública provincial.
Los agentes estatales podrán pasar por los cajeros automáticos de acuerdo al siguiente orden:
Martes 27 de diciembre
- SISTEMA PROVINCIAL DE SALUD (SI.PRO.SA.)
Miércoles 28 de diciembre
- SEGURIDAD (Dpto. Gral. de Policia – Direc. Gral. de Institutos Penales)
- ADMINISTRACION CENTRAL
- DEFENSORIA DEL PUEBLO
- TRIBUNAL DE CUENTAS
- TRIBUNAL FISCAL DE APELACION
- INSTITUTO PROVINCIAL DE LA VIVIENDA
Jueves 29 de diciembre
- PODER JUDICIAL (Ctro. Jud. Concepción – Ctro. Judicial Monteros – Corte Suprema de Just.-Just. Paz Legal)
- MINISTERIO PUBLICO FISCAL
- MINISTERIO PUPILAR Y DE LA DEFENSA
- PODER LEGISLATIVO
- INSTITUTO PREVENCION DE LUCHA CONTRA ALCOHOLISMO
- COMUNAS RURALES
Viernes 30 de diciembre
- DIRECCION RECURSOS HIDRICOS
- ENTE AUTARQUICO TUCUMAN TURISMO
- INSTITUTO PROVINCIAL ACCION COOPERATIVA Y MUTUAL (I.P.A.C.Y.M.)
- SERVICIO PROVINCIAL DE AGUA POTABLE Y SANEAMIENTO (S.E.P.A.P.Y.S.)
- ENTE UNICO DE REG.DE SERVIC.PUB.PCIAL. (E.R.S.E.P.T.)
- ENTE CULTURAL DE TUCUMAN
- INSTITUTO DESARROLLO PRODUCTIVO
- ENTE INFRAESTRUCTURA COMUNITARIA
- INST.PROMOCION DEL AZUCAR Y ALCOHOL
- ENTE AUTARQ.TEATRO MERDEDES SOSA
- DIRECCION PROVINCIAL DE VIALIDAD (D.P.V.)
- MUNICIPIOS DEL INTERIOR